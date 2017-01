The view out of the offices of 106.1 The Goat. Photo by James Wood

The Buffalo Trail School Division has seen cancellations as well as buses return back to the schools due to white out conditions.

For bus cancellations visit www.btps.ca.

Children will remain at the school until it is safe for their parents to come pick them up.

Both the Lloydminster Public School Division as well as the Lloydminster Catholic School Division had early dismissal today, so the children from these divisions should be home already.