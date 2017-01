A driver makes their way south along Highway 17 in Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Highway 16 is being closed between the western edge of Lloydminster and Vermilion.

According to Bill Healslip, the operations manager for Alberta Transportation, police are in the process of closing off the road. A barricade will be set up, blocking traffic along the route due to the unsafe traveling conditions.

Travel is currently not recomendded east, between Maidstone and the Border City.

More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.