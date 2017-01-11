Drivers makes their way west along Highway 16 in Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The westbound lanes of Highway 16 have been re-opened, after being shut down earlier in the day due to adverse weather conditions.

While travel is still not recommended, drivers will be able to make their way between Vermilion and Lloydminster with the barricades lifted.

Travel is currently not recommended east, between Maidstone and the Border City, as well as Highway 17 north and south of the city.

According to the City of Lloydminster, sanding crews are out in the community, with another crew starting at 10 p.m.

Graders and plow trucks will be sent out at 4 a.m. and sanders will be out at 8 a.m. The City is also asking for all residents to avoid non-essential travel.