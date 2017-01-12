Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

Multiple power failures have been reported across Lloydminster.

According to posts on social media made by area residents, power had gone out in many different neighbourhoods around the community, on both sides of the border.

ATCO Electric has said work is underway to restore power, with full service across the city to be back in place by around 9 a.m. An estimated 1800 residents of the city currently do not have electricity.

The Lloydminster Public School Division has issued a notice that school is still on with all buses running, despite the power issues, though they are investigating the situation. The Lloydminster Catholic School Division has also kept schools open with buses running.

Those experiencing power issues are advised by ATCO to first determine if the failure is limited to their home. If your neighbour’s power is still on, check your central electric panel. If your neighbourhood is suffering from an outage, call ATCO at 1-800-668-5506.