The exterior of Knox Manor in Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Two men are in custody after attempting to steal a truck from Knox Manor.

The residence had previously been robbed on January 5, 2017. According to the Lloydminster RCMP, three rifles, ammunition and keys were stolen from the residence.

On January 12, 2017, Lloydminster RCMP received a complaint from the same residence that there were two males outside attempting to stael a truck.

Police Dog Services respond to the call immediately and located two males in the vehicle. Both were taken into custody without incident. Police seized a sawed off rifle, bear spray and clothing at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Kurtis Chartrand, 36 years old from Lloydminster, and Justin Poitras, 22 years old from Mervin Saskatchewan, have both been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, being an occupant of a motor vehicle with prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent,possession of break in tools, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon.

A total of 26 charges were laid.

Both appeared before a justice of the peace and were remanded into custody and will appear in Alberta Provincial Court on January 17, 2017 .

Chartrand was previously charged in connection to a safe that was stolen from the Lloydminster Legion, and was recently released from prison after serving time for the offense.