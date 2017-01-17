A stolen truck sits in a farmers field after being pursued by police west of the Border City. Photo submitted.

Three people have been charged after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

According to a release from the Lloydminster RCMP, the incident took place on December 28, 2016. Around 11 p.m., the Lloydminster Crime Reduction Unit attempted to stop a stolen vehicle with a snow mobile in the back that was traveling southbound on 50th Ave near 12 Street.

The vehicle fled from police and left the city. RCMP continued to follow the vehicle and located it stuck in a farmer’s field south west of the city. The three suspects that were in the vehicle fled on foot and hid in the area.

Police Dog Services, the RCMP Helicopter, Lloyd Rescue, and WPD Ambulance all assisted in locating the suspects as there were extreme cold weather conditions in effect.

The three were arrested with out incident. None of the suspects or police officers involved sustained any injuries as a result of this incident. The snowmobile was recovered after falling out of the truck during the incident.

Clayton Meronowich, 29 years old from Gunn Alberta, Karley Rylaarsdam, 28 years old from Edmonton Alberta, and Kayleigh Post, 25 years old from Strathmore Alberta, have all been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property.

Meronowich was also charged with flight from police, drive while disqualified, mischief, assaulting a police officer, and several counts of breaching recognizance.