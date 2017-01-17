The Lashburn Lucky Rugby Club will soon have a new home.

The program, which has seen significant growth over the past few years, has two new pitches on the way. The fields are much need to support the recent that has seen players from surrounding communities join the club, and has mini-rugby program for kids from pre-school to 12 years old.

“It’s huge for us. With the new fields, we will be able to accommodate our own teams, host tournaments and provincial events and create new interest in the sport in our community,”said Lashburn Lucky Rugby Club representative Chris Scramstad. “With its location, it will allow us access to the Sportsplex for dressing rooms and washroom facilities.”

Synergy Credit Union has donated $5000 to the club to help pay for seeding, a suitable shed and fence to secure the facility. The company has said that they are proud to do their part by making the donation.