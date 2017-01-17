Big River RCMP are asking for help to find 16 year old Brianna Thomas.

The girl was last seen on Christmas day at a round dance on Big River First Nation. She was reported missing on December 30 after failing to return as expected.

She is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown eyes.

Thomas has lightened her hair colour from black to dark brown.

She is thought to be safe, however, it is important that RCMP locate her.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brianna Thomas, please contact the Big River RCMP.