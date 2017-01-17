A car burns near the western entrance of Blackfoot late on Monday night. Photo submitted by Christine Maroto

Travellers on Highway 16 passed an eerie sight late last night.

Around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported to the Blackfoot Fire Department, as well as the Kitscoty RCMP. The flaming car had been spotted near the western entrance to the hamlet of Blackfoot, just off the Yellowhead.

After the fire was reported, the Blackfoot Fire Department responded with one pumper truck, and officers from the Kitscoty RCMP also attended the scene. The fire was then extinguished, and no injuries were reported from the incident.

According to Kitscoty RCMP Sergeant Juan Huss, the investigation is continuing, though the fire does not look suspicious.

The driver of the vehicle later contacted the Kitscoty detachment, and told police he had left the vehicle after it had broken down the previous day. No one had been in the car during the fire.

Huss said the cause of the blaze was electrical, and started underneath the hood of the vehicle.