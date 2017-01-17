April Irving is no longer in Canada.

According to a report from CBC Saskatoon, Irving has fled the country, and is now living in Jamaica. Irving is currently wanted by police, after she was connected to a large seizure of neglected animals in Milk River, Alberta.

Irving, who is 57 years old, was supposed to show up for court in Lethbridge to answer for charges of injuring or endangering animals. She hasn’t appeared in court since the summer of 2016. She had previously been banned of owning more than two dogs at a time, after 80 neglected dogs were taken from property she owned in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, in 2010.

Several residents of Lloydminster had reported seeing Irving around the Border City. However, those sighting now appear to have been mistaken.

The CBC report states that Irving’s father, Earl, said his daughter has been living in Jamaica for the past six months. He reportedly reaches her by dialing a number in the country, leaving a message, and later getting a call back from April. He also said that his daughter plans to stay in Jamaica.

The report also states that April has been living under the name “Carol” in the country, and appears to still have neglected dogs in her possession. Animal rights workers in the country are now actively looking for her.