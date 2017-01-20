Last night, Al Etherington, owner of “Hey Plumber” had his truck stolen.

The truck was easily identifiable due to the decals and ladders on the truck. The truck was located shortly after Al notified RCMP and posted on social media. It was found in an area not too far from where the truck was taken.

Etherington says he is happy to have it back but some work will still have to be put on hold due to damage to the truck, and tools being stolen from the vehicle.

RCMP say that the investigation is still ongoing.