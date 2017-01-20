Lloydminster’s second annual transplant trot will be taking place on January 28.

The event takes place at the indoor walking track at the Servus Sports Centre.

Greg Hnatuk, the race director said the choice to do it at Servus is unique because it allows them do the walk in mid-winter, meaning they are not competing with other walks and runs, and it gives them the chance to make use one of Lloydminster’s great services.

Hnatuk says many people who attend the run have been personally impacted by organ and tissue donation.

“We have a few people who have had lung transplants, and have changed their lives 180 degrees from where they were before,” said Hnatuk.

He adds the walk is not only for transplant survivors , but also for people who received and donated to come together in celebration as well as anyone who wants to help spread awareness.

“It’s an event built around awareness organ and tissue donation,”said Hnatuk.

“It’s also an event built around giving people an opportunity to come together and celebrate what has happened in their lives.”

You can register for the event online. Adults can register for $30, while youth 6-16 is $15. Children under six get into the walk for free.