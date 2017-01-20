A logo of the RCMP on a police cruiser. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

RCMP say Wednesday’s incident at the Big Island Lake First Nation concluded peacefully with five people in custody.

Police arrived at a house on the reserve around 5:30 AM and were able to conclude the standoff around 2 in the afternoon. Witnesses say the suspects might have been involved in gang activity, but police are not confirming that at this time. RCMP have said however, that they suspected there were guns in the house, hence the extreme caution taken.

Upon arrival, two individuals – an adult male and a female youth – were immediately located outside the house and arrested without incident.

Two additional suspects were believed to be inside the residence. They were identified as Conroy Keesaynew and Zachary Worm. Both were determined to have outstanding warrants for previous weapons-related offences stemming from separate investigations in the Pierceland and Loon Lake detachment areas.

A number of children were also reported to be in the house at the time.

Due to the house being close to the local school, classes were cancelled for the day. Residents of nearby homes were not evacuated, however those that were out at the time were not allowed to come back to the area.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., eight adults were arrested without incident at the residence. Another three adults and two youths were also arrested at a second residence nearby. In total, 15 people were taken into custody. Eight were released shortly after.

Six children – all under the age of 10 – were located unharmed in the first residence. The two wanted men have been charged with the following;

38-year-old Conroy Keesaynew is charged with several offences stemming from previous investigations, including:

1 count of assault with a weapon – sec. 267(a) CC

1 count of possession of a weapon – sec. 88(1) CC

1 count of possession of stolen property – sec. 354(1) CC

31-year-old Zachary Worm is charged with several offences stemming from previous investigations, including:

1 count of assault with a weapon – sec. 267(a) CC

1 count of reckless discharge of a firearm – sec. 244.2 (1) CC

1 count of disguise with intent – sec. 351(2) CC

Both were scheduled to be in court this afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Assistance was provided by detachment members from Loon Lake, Onion Lake, Meadow Lake, Spiritwood, Big River, Ile a la Crosse and Patuanak, as well as Meadow Lake RCMP and Saskatoon Police Dog Services.

-with files from Chris Hunter, mylakelandnow.com