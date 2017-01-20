Members of the Lloydminster Fire Department and the Lloydminster RCMP clear up at the scene of a false-alarm fire. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Residents of Southridge Apartments had to leave their homes on Thursday afternoon.

The residents were evacuated after smoke was reportedly observed coming from a second-floor apartment, around 2:30 p.m.

After a 911 call was placed, two pumper trucks from the Lloydminster Fire Department were dispatched to the area, as well as members of the Lloydminster RCMP. When firefighters reached the scene, no smoke was found. After searching the building and gaining entry to the apartment, everything was found to be “all good” according to LFD Deputy Fire Chief Calvin Nickless.

After the building was declared all-clear, the residents were allowed back inside.