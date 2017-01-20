A member of the Lloydminster Fire Department observes the damaged vehicle at the intersection of 55 Street and 50 Avenue. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

UPDATE #2: The Lloydminster Bobcats have issued a statement, confirming that one of their players was involved in last night’s accident in Lloydminster, while on his way home from practice at the Centennial Civic Centre.

The player was taken to hospital in stable condition, and has been transported to Edmonton for further evaluation.

“The players, coaching staff, and the rest of the organization are keeping him in our thoughts, and wish him a speedy recovery,” -reads the statement.

The Bobcats have thanked those who expressed concerns, and will be providing updates as they become available.

UPDATE: A collision analyst has been called to the scene to assist with the investigation. 50 Avenue will be closed between 55a Street and 57 Street while this investigation continues.

______________________________________________________________________________

A male driver has been taken to hospital after an accident at 50 Avenue and 55 Street.

A heavy emergency response was seen in the area following the crash, with members of the Lloydminster Fire Department and the Lloydminster RCMP blocking off the intersection where the incident took place. At the scene, a silver sedan appeared to have been struck by a semi-truck.

Exact information on what took place is not available at this time. However, eyewitnesses at the scene, as well as police radio traffic, indicate that the male driver of the sedan was taken to hospital, followed by police. The sedan was heavily damaged on the drivers side.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.