A video released yesterday from the set of the film “A Dog’s Purpose” has caused significant controversy.

The video appears to show a German Shepard who is distressed being forced to perform in artificial rapids. It has prompted organizations such as PETA to call for a boycott of the film, and has caused Universal to stop the film’s premiere while under investigation.

John Punshon, from the Lloydminster SPCA says that the dog in the video as well as most domestic animals have the ability to show clear signs of being under stress or discomfort.

“Domestic animals are very good about giving signs if they’re distressed,” said Punshon.

“It’s our responsibility to understand those and to relieve or remove that stress.”

Punshon went on to say that dog’s first response would be to try and get away from the situation, which it appears to do in the video.

“The number one response is ‘flight’, so if it’s nervous and unsure, it wants to get away from the situation,” Punshon explained.

“The dog’s body language is suggestive of that, the tail tucked – it’s panicked.”

The movie is scheduled for a wide release on January 27.