The Lloydminster RCMP will be hosting a regimental ball in April.

The ball will be an opportunity for the public to join the RCMP in a formal setting, while experiencing some of the history and culture of the police force. Cocktails, dinner, an auction and dance are all part of the event, along with a midnight lunch.

Tickets are $85, and are available from the RCMP detachment. All funds will be going towards the Midwest Victims Services Program.

“Having the money going to support our victim services is a great cause,” said Constable Grant Kirzinger, spokesperson for the detachment.

“It’s awesome to be able to support them in the delivery that they give us.”

The ball will be held on the evening of April 8, at the Lloydminster Stockade.