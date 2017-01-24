A listener-submitted photo shows traffic in the eastbound lane of Highway 16 being blocked by the train. Photo submitted by Mahesh Nishantha.

Drivers in Lloydminster had a slow morning on Monday.

Numerous posts on social media in the Border City, as well as calls to the offices of 106.1 The Goat, have indicated that a train moving was moving along the crossings on Highway 16, 50 Avenue, and 49 Avenue throughout the morning.

The passage of the train led to traffic being blocked at those intersections for various amounts of time, with some residents reporting delays of more than an hour. The crossings are now open.

A notice issued by the municipal government during the summer stated that all crossings within the city are operated by Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Rail, which are regulated by Transport Canada, the federal transportation authority. The municipal government, as well as the two provincial governments, do not hold responsibility over the crossings.

“Federal grade crossings regulations state that railway companies cannot conduct regular railway operations or leave railway equipment blocking a public grade crossing for more than five minutes when drivers and pedestrians are waiting to cross, unless the railway equipment is continually moving in one direction,” read the statement.

“When emergency vehicles need to pass through, railway companies must take all measures to immediately clear the crossing.”

If residents wish to report their concerns about railway crossings in the community, they are asked to contact Transport Canada at 1-613-998-2985 or toll-free at 1-844-897-7245. Reports can also be sent in via e-mail to railsafety@tc.gc.ca.