A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Story by Chris Hunter, mylakelandnow.com

Two Kehewin men have been arrested after stabbing their cab driver and stealing his car on Friday.

The driver was taking the two from St. Paul to Kehewin when they demanded he pull over. After pulling over the suspects demanded money and started to attack him. The victim was stabbed in the leg with a knife and suffered cuts to his hands but was able to flee from the vehicle. The suspects then stole the vehicle leaving the victim stranded on the road. The victim who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries was taken to hospital by a driver who passed through a while later.

Members from Cold Lake, Elk Point, St. Paul, and Police Dog Services all worked together to track the suspects down and recovered the stolen car in a field on the Kehewin Cree Nation.

A search warrant was executed at two separate residences on the reservation and both suspects were arrested without incident.

Jayden Gilbert John, a 22-year-old from Kehewin Cree Nation has been charged with 13 offences:

· Sect. 344 – Criminal Code – Armed Robbery

· Sect. 268(2) – Criminal Code – Aggravated Assault

· Sect. 88 – Criminal Code – Possession of weapon for dangerous purposes

· Sect. 249.1(1) – Criminal Code – Operation of motor vehicle while being pursued by police

· Sect. 249(1)(a) – Criminal Code – Dangerous operation of Motor Vehicle

· Sect. 430(3) – Criminal Code – Mischief Over $5,000

· Sect. 4(1) – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) – Possession of Methamphetamine

· Sect. 145(5.1) – Criminal Code – Fail to comply with undertaking (X5)

· Sect. 51(a) – Traffic Safety Act – Operate MV without subsisting driver’s license

Stacey Dustin Moosepayo, a 33-year-old from Kehewin Cree Nation has been charged with six offences:

· Sect. 344 – Criminal Code – Armed Robbery

· Sect. 268(2) – Criminal Code – Aggravated Assault

· Sect. 88 – Criminal Code – Possession of weapon for dangerous purposes

· Sect. 430(3) – Criminal Code – Mischief Over $5,000

· Sect. 145(5.1) – Criminal Code – Fail to comply with undertaking

· Sect. 145(3) – Criminal Code – Fail to comply with recognizance

Both were remanded into custody and will appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Three suspects were also taken into custody during the execution of warrants for possession of stolen property. The suspect’s names cannot be released at this time pending swearing of Information.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be made available.