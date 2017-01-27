During a special presentation on February 1, the Lloydminster Fire department will be donating their former aerial truck to Lakeland College’s Emergency Training Centre.

Lloydminster Fire Chief Jordan Newton, who will be present for the handoff, says that the truck has helped the fire department for a number of years, and now will be essential in helping training future firefighters.

“Over the past three decades, this truck has helped protect our community and residents. At the

college’s Emergency Training Centre, it will benefit future generations of firefighters as an important

training tool,” said Newton.

Chris Senaratne, the Dean of the Emergency Training Centre, said that they are incredibly grateful to the fire department for the donation.

“It is with your generosity we are able to enhance our fleet, enabling us to provide a stronger education to our business clients and our students – the leaders of today,” said Senaratne

The ceremony will take place at the fire hall next Wednesday at 2 P.M.