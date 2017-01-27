A local banking institution is celebrating its tenth birthday.

Synergy Credit Union was founded in January of 2007. The organization sprang from a union of the Lloydminster Credit Union, and the Kindersley Credit Union. 10 years later, the credit union is looking back at the past, and aiming to improve the communities in which they reside.

“It’s about improving the wellbeing of our communities,” said Synergy CEO Glenn Stang, in a press release. “The better our communities are, the better we do. Better leaders, better communities – it’s always that cycle.”

In order to celebrate those communities, Synergy will be delivering random acts of kindness throughout the Lloydminster area. Those wishing to follow along with the acts can watch the hashtag #10yearsSynergyCU.

“The last 10 years have been tremendously successful because of the commitment of our members and our staff,” said Synergy Credit Union Board of Directors President Don Wheler, in the release.

“The name Synergy Credit Union has become synonymous with serving the region’s needs – financially and because of its heavy involvement in our communities. Last year alone, Synergy staff volunteered over 12,000 hours.”

Stang said the Synergy has changed over the last 10 years.

“We’re a different credit union than we were 10 years ago,” said Stang, in the release. “We’re really focused on our members’ needs – first and foremost – and then Synergy overall. And we balance out the two at the end of the day.”