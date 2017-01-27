RCMP are warning motorists about the dangers of driving while fatigued.

Police say that most people are aware of the dangers of impaired or distracted driving but don’t realize that fatigued driving holds the same risks. Constable Grant Kirzinger, of the Lloydminster RCMP says that when they receive calls about erratic driving, it doesn’t always mean the driver is impaired.

“We get reports of erratic drivers, people swerving all over the road,” Kirzinger said.

“Sometimes those are caused by impaired driving, some of those are caused by cell phone use, and the other common one that we see is people who are tired.”

He also said that when you are fatigued, there is no substitute that works as well as rest, before driving.

“If you need to get somewhere, and you’re feeling tired, it’s always a good idea to try and have a nap before you leave,” Kirzinger said.

“If you’re on the road already, pull over for a short period of time, to try and get a quick rest to help you be more prepared for the drive.”