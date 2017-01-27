The 2000-2001 Lloydminster Border Kings will be inducted into the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame.

The team won the championship that year despite being without a league to play in. Their season consisted of exhibition games, before a playoff run, and a shot at the Allan Cup.

The team won the Provincial Senior AAA Championship sweeping Paradise Hill in a best of three series, before going on to sweep the Battleford Bruins in the final.

Next, they went on to the Saskatchewan Manitoba Championship. They swept the Gruthal Red Wings in the series, and won their opportunity to play in the National Championship for the Allan Cup.

During the tournament, the Border Kings outscored opponents 24-10 on their way to victory. Goalie Jason Clague, who is the father of the Brandon Wheat Kings and Lloydminster native Kale Clague, won MVP of the tournament. He posted a .936 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average.

18 players on the team were born in Saskatchewan.