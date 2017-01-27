The municipal government has issued a statement on recent door to door sales in the city.

According to the statement from the municipal government, the salespeople have no links to the City of Lloydminster.

“The City of Lloydminster’s Water Services team is aware of individuals going door-to-door talking to residents about water quality in an effort to market household filtration systems,” said Ken Urban, the General Manager of Water Services.

“While this is not an unlawful practice, it is important for residents to note that these individuals do not represent the City of Lloydminster in any capacity. The City also advises residents that Lloydminster’s water surpasses all provincial standards for municipal water quality.”

The statement comes after Lloydminster resident Kelly Combs took to social media to describe a recent experience he had with salespeople, who had come to his door to sell a water filtration system.

Combs said that the pair talked their way into the home, saying they were there for a followup after a previous door to door salesperson had come by. The product they were selling was meant to clean out his tap water, as there had been recent construction in the area.

In order to demonstrate their product, the salespeople asked Combs to get a glass of water.

“They brought in this little electrode machine, and got me to get a glass of water, turned it on, and turned the water all gross,” said Combs.

“There was construction down my street a while ago, and they said they might need to turn off the water there for a little bit. It all seemed to kind of make sense.”

Combs was told by the salespeople that the machine they were using separated heavy sediments, chlorine, and minerals from the tap water. He was also told that the men were sub-contractors, working for the provincial government.

Combs said that red flags began to rise in his mind when the pair asked him for a void cheque, and for him to sign a sheet of paper stating that he was the homeowner. The men also failed to provide a business card, did not wear matching jackets, and had no insignia on their vehicle.

When he didn’t give them a void cheque, they made their way out, and said the only charge for the water cleaning machine would be for the plumber, who would come by “later” for installation.