The Lloydminster Community Youth Centre has received a major donation from Wawaneesa Insurance.

The centre received $25,000 that Les Hanson, chair of the Lloydminster Community Youth Centre, says will help to furnish and piece together, their newer and much larger youth centre. He says the money will also go towards fees for when children from the centre visit different places such as Bud Miller Park.

Hanson says that they were very surprised and overwhelmed by the donation.

“I was definitely quite surprised by the magnitude of the donation,” said Hanson

“When they said they had a cheque for us, and we didn’t know the size of it until today when we saw it, it was kind of like Christmas.”

He added that the youth may not understand how important the donation is first hand, but will take notice of it through what the centre is able to do for them.

“This is where they come to hang out with their peer groups and have good positive relationships,” Hanson explained.

“For some of them, it’s where they can come get a meal on the weekend if they are having trouble finding one elsewhere.”

Hanson said the children can also use the centre to complete homework, learn music through their music programs, or simply play a game of basketball in the backyard.

The new Youth Centre is located along 47 Ave at the old Lloydminster RCMP detachment.