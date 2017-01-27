A cold walk for charity will be held next month.

An annual walk for Coldest Night of the Year is coming to downtown Lloydminster for the second year in a row. The fundraiser, which is held to raise funds for the Lloydminster Men’s Shelter, will be taking place on February 25, with the starting point at Grace United Church.

According to Joyce Dickson, the director of the walk, companies have a chance to face off in fundraising this year.

“We are having a corporate challenge, where we would like different places to accept the challenge, and try to outdo their competitors,” said Dickson.

“Boundary Ford has a team, if the other dealerships would like to get on board and have a friendly competition, about who can be the best supporter.”

Dickson said the switch is aimed at bringing in corporate donations for the walk.

“We need donations on a corporate level, and then they can be recognized and advertised as our supporters.”

The financial goal for 2017’s walk is $20,000 in total. More information on the walk can be found at https://canada.cnoy.org/location/lloydminster