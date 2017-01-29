A listener-submitted photo shows traffic in the eastbound lane of Highway 16 being blocked by the train. Photo submitted by Mahesh Nishantha.

The federal government is looking into Monday’s traffic delays.

The delays were caused by a train moving along the crossing on Highway 16, 50 Avenue, and 49 Avenue, throughout most of the morning. According to numerous posts on social media, as well as traffic tips to the offices of 106.1 The Goat, traffic was blocked at those intersections for more than one hour.

According to a statement issued by Transport Canada, the department is aware of the incident.

“The department is following up with the railway to identify the cause, review actions taken by the railway to address the impact of the blocked crossings, and verify compliance with the Grade Crossings Regulations,” read the statement.

Transport Canada also provided more information on the rules governing railway crossings. Railway equipment cannot block a public grade crossing for more than five minutes when traffic needs to cross, unless the equipment is moving, as well as stating that the line would need to be cleared for emergency vehicles.

The statement additionally shows actions that could be undertaken by the municipal government.

“In instances where railway operations regularly obstruct a public grade crossing, a municipality may declare in a resolution that obstruction of the grade crossing creates a safety concern,” read the statement.

“In such cases, the municipality must notify the railway company in writing that the resolution has been passed and must demonstrate that the blocked crossing creates a safety concern by providing supporting information such as details of specific occurrences.”

CN Rail has been contacted for comment on the cause of the delay, and this story will be updated once that comment becomes available.