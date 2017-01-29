Stephen Khan has officially pulled out of the PC Party Leadership race.

Khan says he will remain a volunteer for the party and is asking his supporters to stand behind Richard Starke as he will be doing. This comes as Starke unveiled his plan to defeat the NDP in the next election by having both the tories and the Wildrose work together but remain separate.

Meanwhile, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean has announced he would be willing to step down and run for a consolidated party. Remaining candidates Jason Kenney, Byron Nelson and Starke will be in Grande Prairie for a PC Leadership Town Hall tonight.

Written by: Justine Kelsie