The Ready to Work program had a special guest at the Lloydminster Native Friendship Centre yesterday.

Mayor Gerald Aalbers attended a lunch there yesterday that was prepared by the culinary students. Aalbers says he was impressed by the program which provides the culinary students with all of the tools necessary to join the workforce upon graduation.

“It’s the practical training, and the setting that we have right here in the city, that gives local people the opportunity to receive the tools they need to go to work, and I think that’s incredible,” said Aalbers.

He went on to say it’s an opportunity for employers in the city, to hire local, properly trained people.

“Here’s an opportunity from the employer’s perspective,” Aalbers said.

“There are people that are going to be people here coming out of the program very shortly looking for work, if there is an opportunity to employ them, that would be terrific. That would be the first step.”

The mayor also said that if local employers do not have the room to hire someone from the program, they can help support the graduates by passing their names and information along to someone in their network who is looking to hire.