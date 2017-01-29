According to a report from the Globe and Mail, HMV locations Canada wide will be closing down.

The report says that the company has received news that an affiliated company, which is a significant lender to HMV has ask the Ontario Superior Court to put the chain into receivership, which would mean the chain would be forced to close it’s over 100 Canadian stores.

Court filings have revealed that the chain has been losing money over the last 3 years, as people turn away from CD’s and records in favour of digital streaming.

The report says that the music chain had asked for help from major labels and media companies in order to stay open through 2017.

Management at the HMV location in the Lloyd Mall has confirmed that the store will be closing, but says it is too early in the process to comment on the situation.