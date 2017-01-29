Steve Moll, principal dealer at Denham Chrysler, unveils the prize truck for the 2017 CPCA season. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association finals have gotten a new major sponsor.

The races in Lloydminster are an annual summer event in the Border City, with crowds filling the stands at the Lloydminster Exhibition Grounds each day of the finals. In recent years, the major sponsor for the event has been Westridge Buick GMC, but as of 2017, that role will now fall to Denham Chrysler.

The event has been put on in Lloydminster for the past 25 years, and with the sponsorship change, will be known as the Denham’s Ram Tough CPCA Finals.

Owen Noble, the chairman of the finals, said that the organizers wanted to make sure to keep giving away a truck each year to the winner of the races. The prize truck was shown at the sponsorship announcement.

According to a release issued by the Exhibition, the races attract over 15,000 attendees over five days. The Tarp Sale for the race will take place on April 4, 2017.