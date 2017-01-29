Stacey Walton wants to keep her micro pig.

She has owned her pig Arnold for a year and a half, but got a ticket in July. Owning the micro pig is a violation of city bylaws, as the animal is considered livestock. However, Walton argues Arnold shouldn’t fall under that classification.

“He’s my pet. He is like Diesel [Walton’s dog] is to me. He goes to the washroom in the litter box; he is totally house trained; he even sleeps with us,” Walton says.

She has started a petition in an attempt to convince the city to alter the bylaw. It already has more than 400 signatures.

“The petition is basically to state that a micro pig is not livestock, and that people should be able to have them, like a dog or a cat,” explains Walton.

Chris Hohmann, Stacey’s boyfriend, has called the petition “a feeler petition” but says the pair plan to take further action depending on what happens during Stacey’s court appearance to fight her ticket on Wednesday.

“If this court date does not go our way, we will be doing another petition, properly, in order to possibly get the bylaw changed,” says Hohmann.

On the petition website, Stacey says there are many differences that she feels are key between her pet and livestock. Those include being able to be house trained and bond with people, as well as their overall intelligence and weight.

“Micro mini pig range from 75 pounds to 150 pounds fully grown same weight as an average dog,

she explains. Farm pigs weigh more that 700 pounds.”

Walton and Hohmann say they don’t see a reason why they shouldn’t be able to keep Arnold.

“If you’re living in an apartment I would say no, but if you own your house you should have the right to choose. He’s cleaner than a dog or cat… He poses no danger whatsoever,” Hohmann stresses.

“He’s won’t bite anyone. He is the most friendly pig you will ever meet,” adds Walton.

We have reached out to the city for comment, they plan to make a statement in the coming days.

You can find the petition here.