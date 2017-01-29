A shooting in Saddle Lake early Thursday morning has left a 26-year-old man dead.

St. Paul RCMP say they believe a vehicle entered the driveway of a house, with several suspects getting out and shooting at it. Chavez Boyis had been standing by a window inside the home when he was fatally shot. The suspects fled the scene shortly afterward. Witnesses took Boyis to a medic station where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe this incident was targeted and not a random event.

The investigation is ongoing with members from the St. Paul RCMP Detachment, the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit from Edmonton as well as its Forensic Identification Section involved. Police are processing the scene and conducting interviews of witnesses.

The RCMP is looking for your help in solving this murder and asks that anyone who may have information about this investigation call the St. Paul RCMP Detachment at 780-645-8888. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers. At Crime Stoppers, you do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).