The exterior of Amigos Nightclub and Lounge. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Lloydminster RCMP have arrested one man, following a report of gunshots near Amigos Lounge and Nightclub.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene and numerous posts on social media, the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday night.

A source at the club said that a man in the alleyway between the building holding Amigos and the Days Inn and Suites fired off six rounds from an unknown firearm, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

He then returned around 2:40 a.m., on foot, when police were already on scene from the previous shots fired. Witnesses of the original incident pointed out the man to police, who then pursued him into a neighbourhood south of the club. He was brought into custody, with police also seizing the weapon.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Police were unavailable to comment by the time of publication. More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.