Three communities east of Lloydminster are getting new wastewater infrastructure.

According to a press release issued by the Saskatchewan government, funding has been provided for a new wastewater facility in the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte. The new lagoon will be build at a centralized site, and will be used by the residents of the municipality, as well as the Village of Paradise Hill and the Town of St. Walburg.

The release states that the project will effectively double the capacity of the area’s current wastewater system. Equal amounts of funding are being put into the project from both Ottawa and Regina, with $4,166, 667 coming from both governments. The municipality will be responsible for paying for the rest of the project, with costs being shared by Paradise Hill and St. Walburg.

The total eligible cost of the project is $12.5 million.

Bonnie Mills Midgley, the Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501, was quoted in the release, while speaking on behalf of the municipal partners.

“Thanks to the federal and provincial funding announcement today, the partnership of the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501, the Town of St Walburg and the Village of Paradise Hill looks forward to the construction of a regional aerated lagoon, and related facilities, that will serve our municipalities’ wastewater treatment needs in an environmentally-sustainable manner for many years, said Midgley.