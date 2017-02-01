The man arrested after last weekend’s shooting at Amigos Nightclub and Lounge has been charged.

Police have said that Guled Mohamed, a 27 year old man from Edmonton, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, obstruction, failure to comply with a probation order, six counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene and numerous posts on social media, the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday night.

A source at the club said that a man in the alleyway between the building holding Amigos and the Days Inn and Suites fired off six rounds from an unknown firearm, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

He then returned around 2:40 a.m., on foot, when police were already on scene from the previous shots fired. Witnesses of the original incident pointed out the man to police, who then pursued him into a neighbourhood south of the club. He was brought into custody, with police also seizing the weapon.

Police confirmed this chain of events.

Mohamed appeared before an Alberta Justice of the Peace and remains in custody and will appear in provincial court on February 7, 2017.