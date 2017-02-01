The man arrested after last weekend’s shooting at Amigos Nightclub and Lounge has been charged.

Police have said that Guled Mohamed, a 27 year old man from Edmonton, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, obstruction, failure to comply with a probation order, six counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene and numerous posts on social media, the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday night.

A source at the club said that a man in the alleyway between the building holding Amigos and the Days Inn and Suites fired off six rounds from an unknown firearm, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

He then returned around 2:40 a.m., on foot, when police were already on scene from the previous shots fired. Witnesses of the original incident pointed out the man to police, who then pursued him into a neighbourhood south of the club. He was brought into custody, with police also seizing the weapon.

Police confirmed this chain of events.