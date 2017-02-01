Four people are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Alcurve on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 45, north of Lloydminster. Two minivans were involved in the crash. The westbound van was struck by the southbound vehicle, which crushed in the passenger’s side of the westbound van and sent both vehicles into the ditch.

The Lloydminster Rescue Squad, the Maidstone RCMP, and ambulance services responded to the scene, where four people were taken to hospital. According to police, they remain in stable condition.

Weather and road conditions, as well as alcohol, have been ruled out as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Traffic in the area was restricted to a single lane for around three hours, and the road is now fully open.