The Maidstone RCMP have charged one man after Tuesday’s accident at Alcurve.

The accident took place at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 45, north of Lloydminster. Two minivans were involved in the crash. The westbound van was struck by the southbound vehicle, which crushed in the passenger’s side of the westbound van and sent both vehicles into the ditch.

The Lloydminster Rescue Squad, the Maidstone RCMP, and ambulance services responded to the scene, where four people were taken to hospital. According to police, they remain in stable condition.

Alan Toutsaint, a 49 year old man from Prince Albert, Sask, has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention, and one count of failing to comply with endorsement of a driver’s license.

He will be appearing in court on March 28, 2017.