The local Ahmadiyya Muslim Community mosque will be holding a remembrance service this Friday.

The service is being held in the wake of an attack on a mosque in Quebec.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent incident that took place in Quebec, where six innocent Canadian Muslims lost their lives,” wrote Tariq Azeem, the imam of the local chapter.

“Our community will be organizing a prayer service to remember the victims of this mosque attack. All friends are welcome to attend.”

The service will be held at 1:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Baitul Amaan Mosque is located at 4530 50 Street, on the Saskatchewan side of the Border City.