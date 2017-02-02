The exterior of Amigos Nightclub and Lounge. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A popular nightclub in Lloydminster will be beefing up security after a shooting last weekend.

The shooting took place late Saturday night, after a man who was ejected from Amigos Nightclub and Lounge fired off six rounds from a restricted firearm. According to the owner of Amigos, Majid Yasin, the man had been told to leave the club along with two friends, after lighting up cigarettes inside the building.

Yasin said the shots were directed straight into the air.

“One of them decided to showboat, that’s all it was,” said Yasin.

“No one was injured, obviously, he wasn’t aiming at anyone.”

The man then returned around 2:40 a.m., on foot, when police were still attending the scene. Witnesses of the gunfire pointed out the man to police, who then pursued him into a neighbourhood south of the nightclub. There he was brought into custody, with police also seizing the weapon.

Police have charged Guled Mohamed, a 27 year old man from Edmonton, with careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, obstruction, failure to comply with a probation order, six counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and possession of a controlled substance.

In the wake of the incident, Yasin told 106.1 The Goat he plans to increase security measures at the club. This will mean patrons will be subject to patdowns, metal detector wands, and purse checks, and the existing security personnel at the club will be increased with more hires.

Yasin also said he will be putting up signs around the club to remind patrons to watch their drinks, and to tell Amigo’s staff if they see anything suspicious taking place.

“I am going to make every move I possibly can, to make it as safe as possible,” said Yasin.

As for the shooting, Yasin considered it an isolated incident, and considers his bar a safe place to come in Lloydminster.

“We’ve been there for (two years), since we opened, so I don’t suspect it’s a problem, when it’s one time,” said Yasin.

“I think it was isolated, and I want people to know that I think it’s isolated, and I will make every action to make sure that it’s isolated.”

He indicated he would put up with more security measures for safety’s sake.

“I would rather be patted down, and have a wand, and have it take an extra minute or two to get in somewhere, then to worry that someone might have something in there,” said Yasin.

Mohamed remains in custody, and will be appearing in provincial court on February 7.