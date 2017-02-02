The exterior of the school. Source: Google

A 32 year old resident of Forestburg, Alberta, has been charged after disrupting school operations in Macklin.

According a release from the Unity RCMP, police were called around 4:25 P.M. on February 1st, 2017. Police were told an adult male was in the Macklin school, acting erratically, and refusing to leave.

Unity RCMP responded along with members of the Kerrobert RCMP, Cut Knife RCMP, Battlefords Traffic Services, and the Luseland Police Service. A 32 year-old male was arrested at approximately 5:30 P.M. in a garage of a neighbouring residence. The male was arrested without incident.

The man will be appearing in court in North Battleford tomorrow, and is charged with the following;

– Mischief by interfering with the operations of the Macklin School.

– Mischief to property for damages to a RCMP vehicle.

– Break and enter to a building.

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

– Possession of a controlled substance (meth).

– Breach of undertaking given to a peace officer.

School operations have resumed as normal at the Macklin School, and there were no students in the school at the time of the incident.

None of the teachers or staff at the school were physically injured in this incident.