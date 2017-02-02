Stacey Walton is going to have to wait a little longer to find out if she violated city bylaws by keeping her pet micro pig.

She appeared in court yesterday to fight a ticket that she received in early July for owning livestock within city limits. During the trial, Stacey called witnesses in an attempt to prove that her micropig is not livestock.

Her boyfriend, step dad and mother all took the stand to state the reasons why they believed the pig should not be classified like a farm animal.

Her step father, who works on a farm testified about the clear differences between the swine he owns, and Arnold the micro pig.

Walton’s boyfriend Chris Hohmann testified that he purchased the micro pig from an exotic animal show, and due to it’s many differences from farm pigs, it should be classified as exotic.

The Crown’s argument was that despite Stacey’s affection for Arnold, it was still a pig and therefore considered livestock by definition of the bylaw.

The judge ultimately determined she would need more time to look over the case.

After the trial Hohmann said that regardless of the outcome of the case, him and Stacey would look to eventually have the bylaw changed.

“The bylaw is very outdated. It needs to be re-looked at,” said Hohmann

“I think we need to have some provisions in there in order to allow for different animals that have come along since that bylaw was made.”

Walton added that she feels hopeful after her day in court.

“I feel hopeful. I feel I have the judge’s side myself, but we will see April 5.”

The city released a statement on Tuesday saying:

“The City is aware of comments circulating on social media relating to an individual case, pursuant to the keeping of livestock in the community. As this matter is currently before the courts, the City cannot provide further comment at this time. The City welcomes and recommends that individuals or groups wishing to have bylaws revisited, reviewed or repealed engage with the Legislative Services Team.” – Doug Rodwell, General Manager, Public Safety

April 5 is the day the judge will make her decision, and the court process will conclude.