The first winners of the RBC Legacy Cup Scholarship have been announced.

Kolten Anderson, Ryne Atkinson, Kimberly Hughes, Austin Hunter and Zach Giroux were all awarded with the scholarship.

The scholarship was created with $60,000 and will be awarded annually to five winners, who have been part of Lloydminster Minor Hockey or the Jr. A Bobcats. The scholarship recipients are picked based on commitment to academics and community involvement.

Three of the five winners will be at Sunday’s game vs Spruce Grove for a short celebration before the game.

Each winner received $1000.