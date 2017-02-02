A recent scam has been circulating where people will receive a text message from their financial institution saying that their account has been locked due to security reasons. A link included in the text will redirect you to a website to “recover” the account. It will then ask for personal information including your credit card number, and mobile banking login.

The Canadian Banker’s Association says that people should be cautious any time they receive an email from your bank asking for personal information.

The CBA says if you are not sure about an email, you should contact the bank through a different method of communication, and make sure that email or text is legitimate.

They also say that if you have been the victim of a scam to contact your bank immediately so they can lock your account or help determine your next steps.