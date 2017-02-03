Cam-Tel Line Location worker Travis Aykroyd works on the water line break on Friday morning. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Residents in the south end of the Border City will be without water this afternoon.

A water main break near the intersection of 52 Avenue and 34 Street has resulted in water being turned off to residences in the immediate area of the break. Workers are on-scene dealing with the issue, which has left 34 Street blocked off to traffic just off 52 Avenue.

According to Travis Aykroyd, an employee of Cam-Tel Line Location, the break was due to temperature changes bending the water pipes under the street. He estimated the break would be repaired within 24 hours.