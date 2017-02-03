A Lloydminster resident has offered a helping hand after a signed Gordie Howe jersey that was to be auctioned off for a community fundraiser in the town of Asquith was stolen.

Mike Mernuk, the owner of Golden Horseshoe Sports and Collectibles will be donating one of his signed Howe jersey’s to the community. Mernuk has been a long time collector of sports memorabilia , and felt he was in a position to help out.

“They have a large committee where they do a lot of fundraisers. So I said ‘hey, we’ll step up,'” Mernuk began.

“I’ve been collecting, and buying and selling for thirty years, and I have a few Gordie Howe’s, so why not?”

The fundraiser was to raise money to help kids in Asquith have the chance to play hockey. Mernuk said that with his own children he learned how expensive playing hockey could be, and knew the fundraiser could be the difference between a kid playing, or not playing the sport. This is a major reason he felt he had to contribute.

“It really touched our hearts, when it came to kids. They’re raising money for kids,” said Mernuk.

Signed Gordie Howe jerseys are being auctioned off on Ebay for anywhere between $350 and $800