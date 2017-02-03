Clarence Whitstone, an elder of Onion Lake Cree Nation, speaks during the proclamation ceremony. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Aboriginal stories will be celebrated in Lloydminster schools this month.

During Monday’s meeting of city council, Lloydminster mayor Gerald Aalbers read out a proclamation for Saskatchewan Aboriginal Story Telling Month. Aalbers was joined in the council chamber during the proclamation by representatives of Onion Lake Cree Nation, as well as staff from both school divisions in Lloydminster.

“By celebrating Aboriginal Story Telling Month, we are joining with our indigenous students to share the rich traditions of indigenous people with the Lloydminster residents, and our families,” said Aalbers, during the proclamation.

The month long celebration will feature traditional stories, indigenous literature, cultural teachings, and other traditional activities being taught in Lloydminster schools.