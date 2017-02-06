The exterior of the Lloydminster RCMP detachment. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

What do you want the police to focus on?

That’s the question being asked by the 2017 survey put out by the Lloydminster RCMP. The survey is the third since 2015 sent out by the detachment, and will go towards determining how the police run their operations in the Border City for 2017.

“We’ve used the results from our 2015 and 2016 surveys to help guide and mold our strategic priorities for those upcoming years,” said Lloydminster RCMP spokesperson Constable Grant Kirzinger.

“The information that we have gained from them is extremely valuable.”

The plan has changed, however, with no public forums planned for the RCMP to meet with residents about policing in Lloydminster.

“The plan this year is to go with the online survey, collect the data, and then derive our strategic priorities and use that as one of the many tools to establish what those priorities will be,” said Kirzinger.

The survey is now available online. You can find it at this link: https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/81lf5lcL