A logo of the RCMP on a police cruiser. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A dead man has been found in Little Pine First Nation.

The man was found in an open field on Saturday evening, west of a residence on the reserve.

The man had previously been reported missing an hour before the discovery.

RCMP Major Crime Unit North and Cut Knife RCMP are being assisted by North Battleford RCMP. An autopsy is expected to take place later this week.