Two teens from the Battlefords area have been reported missing.

The first is 17 year old Steven Parkhurst, who was reported missing from Ross Crescent in North Battleford earlier this week.

He’s described as five feet, nine inches, weighing approximately 225 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Jan. 28.

The second is Summer Starchief, 16, was reported missing from the Red Pheasant First Nation. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.